AUDUSD reversal taking place and more setups

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Monday was a mixed start to the week, but overall it was relatively quiet. Most currencies were flat and only the Yen and the AUD showed some real movements. The performance map below confirms that and we will also see that the AUDUSD and the USDJPY showed the best moves. The AUDUSD was my favorite setup on Sunday going into the new week and it’s playing out nicely. On Sunday, we saw a potential short reversal with a divergence and a slight spike into the Bollinger Band with a fake double top. On Monday, the AUDUSD sold off very strong and Monday closed at the very bottom of the candle. Price is currently attempting to break the middle ... READ MORE