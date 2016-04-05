AUD/USD Door Open for Further Downside – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, noted the relevance of the key support at 0.7477.



Key Quotes



“AUD/USD held sideways and has started to erode the accelerated uptrend at .7610 – this adds weight to the idea of a correction lower taking hold near term”.



“As we highlighted last week, the recent high of .7722 had been accompanied by a divergence of the daily RSI”.



“Attention has reverted to support, namely .7477, last weeks low, and .7416 (16th March low). The October and November highs lie at .7384/81”.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

