Dollar slips but oil still loses ground

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The dollar edged lower on Monday on contradictory views of prospects for an increase in U.S. interest rates, while oil prices stayed under pressure on skepticism producers would be able to freeze output to stem a global glut. A usually dovish U.S. central banker, Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren, said it was "surprising" that futures markets currently imply only one or no interest-rate hikes this year, a prediction he said could prove "too pessimistic." That temporarily moved the dollar .DXY up to a session high of 94.829 against a basket of major currencies. The greenback was ... READ MORE