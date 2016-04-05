FXWIREPRO: Gold Breaks Key Resistance at $1222, Intraday Bias Remains Bullish

XAU/USD is currently trading around $1225 mark.

is currently trading around $1225 mark. It made intraday high at $1226 and low at $1214 levels.

Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support at $1214 marks.

On the top side, initial resistance is seen at $1227 mark.

Expected trading range for the day is $1222 - $1232 marks.

A daily close above $1222 is required to turn the bias bullish again.

On the top side, key resistances are seen around $1232, $1247 and $1252 levels.

Alternatively, a sustained break below $1222 will drag the parity down towards key support levels at $1214, $1208, $1202 and $1190 marks.



We prefer to take long position in XAU/USD around $1223, stop loss $1214 and target $1237 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

