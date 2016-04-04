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FXWIREPRO: EUR/SEK Fails to Break Key Resistance at 9.2676, Good to Sell on Rallies
- EUR/SEK is currently trading around 9.2570 levels.
- It made intraday high at 9.2651 and low at 9.2321 levels.
- Pair fails to break key resistance at 9.2676 and supported below 9.2600 marks.
- Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment.
- On the top side key resistances are seen at 9.2718, 9.2774, 9.2871 and 9.3082 marks.
- A daily close below 9.2129 will drag the parity down towards key supports at 9.2050/9.1471 marks.
- Important to note here that 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads down and signals bearish trend.
We prefer to take short position in EUR/SEK around 9.2580, stop loss 9.2676 and target 9.2050 marks.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com