FXWIREPRO: EUR/SEK Fails to Break Key Resistance at 9.2676, Good to Sell on Rallies
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: EUR/SEK Fails to Break Key Resistance at 9.2676, Good to Sell on Rallies

4 April 2016, 12:40
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
135

FXWIREPRO: EUR/SEK Fails to Break Key Resistance at 9.2676, Good to Sell on Rallies

  • EUR/SEK is currently trading around 9.2570 levels. 
  • It made intraday high at 9.2651 and low at 9.2321 levels. 
  • Pair fails to break key resistance at 9.2676 and supported below 9.2600 marks. 
  • Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment. 
  • On the top side key resistances are seen at 9.2718, 9.2774, 9.2871 and 9.3082 marks. 
  • A daily close below 9.2129 will drag the parity down towards key supports at 9.2050/9.1471 marks. 
  • Important to note here that 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads down and signals bearish trend.

We prefer to take short position in EUR/SEK around 9.2580, stop loss 9.2676 and target 9.2050 marks.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

#Fxwirepro, Good to Sell on Rallies, Eursek, Fails to Break Key Resistance at 9.2676