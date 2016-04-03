The Elliott Wave weekly picture for EURUSD, GBPUSD, Gold, DJIA, Crude Oil

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This week saw some interesting developments across the markets. Near term confirmation targets are approaching and the coming week could bring some explosive action for certain markets. So let’s try and get in position for those moves. I will analyse five markets from a short and medium term perspective to give you an idea of the current posture of those markets and where the they are likely to move in the coming weeks given the current Elliott Wave count. As always I will cover, •GBP/USD. •EUR/USD. •CRUDE. •GOLD. •and the DOW JONES. GBP/USD. The medium term Elliott wave count views cable in a large C ... READ MORE