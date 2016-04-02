Has the Federal Reserve messed up?

America's central bank has two goals: get the country to full employment and keep the costs of goods stable. The Federal Reserve can put a fat check mark next to those goals. So why is the central bank so hesitant to raise interest rates from almost near zero? The U.S. is adding jobs at a pace that would leave the new Tesla Model 3 in the dust. March was yet another stellar month of hiring. Unemployment is at 5%, a level many economists consider full strength. Even workers who gave up hope are starting to look for jobs again. That's how positive the jobs picture is. Inflation isn't quite a home run, but even that is ... READ MORE