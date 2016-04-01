NON FARM PAYROLLS

Following the Janet Yellen's speech in recent days, we have witnessed a fall in the US dollar against all major currencies.

Yellen has made it clear that a rise in interest rates is excluded, at least in the near future, and the markets have taken place rapidly.

Today we witness a climbing dollar, in conjunction with the release of the NFP data (increase in non-agricultural jobs) and manufacturing ISM.

Traders in currencies are almost certain that the US dollar will experience a good dose of volatility against other major currencies, euro in the first place, and prepare to greedy trading opportunities!





The attention of investors in every corner of the world, however, is its bet on NFP, which can suggest when the next rise in interest rates and, above all, aggravating the differences among members of the FOMC.

If the employment data will be positive, will push the dollar up within a few minutes.