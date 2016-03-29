JPY: Mixed Data - BBH

Research Team at BBH, notes that the Japan reported mixed data overnight.



Key Quotes



“The jobless rate ticked up unexpectedly to 3.3% in February even as the jobs to applicant ratio remained steady at 1.28. Several measures of retail sales and household spending were mixed. The dollar is up against the yen for the eighth straight day, with USD/JPY trading at levels not seen since mid-March. The 114 area offers near-term resistance, but a break above the 115 level is needed to set up a test of the February 8 high near 117.50.”





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