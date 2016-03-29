FXWIREPRO: EUR/GBP Holds Minor Support at 0.7857, Weakness Only on Breaks Below

EUR/GBP holds above hourly 10 DMA support at 0.7857, weakness seen only on breaks below.

holds above hourly 10 DMA support at 0.7857, weakness seen only on breaks below. The pair is currently trading around 0.7862, technicals on hourly charts indicate further gains.

Support and resistances are aligned at 0.7857 (1H 10DMA) and 0.7871 (session highs Mar 28th) respectively.

Upside finds stiff resistance at 0.79 level, daily Techs are biased lower. Stochs show a rollover from overbought zone and the MACD line is on the verge of a bearish crossover on signal line.

On the medium-term perspective, Brexit risks will keep GBP weak vs its peers. Also as the domestic economy has lost some momentum the BoE is likely to remain on hold until Q4.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls due Friday ahead of April's FOMC meeting will drive further action in the pair.



Trade idea: Buy dips around 0.7860, SL: 0.7830, TP: 0.7885/0.79





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com





