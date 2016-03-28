FXWIREPRO: Russian Rouble Continues to Add Strength Against US Dollar, Sell on Rallies

USD/RUB is currently trading around 67.7121 levels.



is currently trading around 67.7121 levels. It made intraday high at 68.7060 and low at 67.7245 levels.

Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds key resistance at 69.0017 levels.

Alternatively, reversal from key resistance area will drag the parity down towards key support at 66.50/65.60 marks.

In addition, 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads down and confirms bearish trend. We prefer to take short position in USD/RUB around 68.00, stop loss 69.0017 and take profit at 66.50/ 65.60 levels.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

