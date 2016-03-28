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FXWIREPRO: Russian Rouble Continues to Add Strength Against US Dollar, Sell on Rallies
- USD/RUB is currently trading around 67.7121 levels.
- It made intraday high at 68.7060 and low at 67.7245 levels.
- Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds key resistance at 69.0017 levels.
- Alternatively, reversal from key resistance area will drag the parity down towards key support at 66.50/65.60 marks.
- In addition, 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads down and confirms bearish trend. We prefer to take short position in USD/RUB around 68.00, stop loss 69.0017 and take profit at 66.50/ 65.60 levels.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com