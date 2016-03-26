German Bond Yields Headed for Lows as ECB Fuels Euro-Debt Rally

0
217
With just four days packed with economic data and the European Central Bank set to begin its expanded debt purchases, German government bonds look to extend their advance next week. Signals from policy makers including ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet that the central bank could cut interest rates further have helped push bond yields lower. That’s even as the euro-area’s annual consumer-price inflation rate is forecast to rise to minus 0.1 percent in March, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Benchmark German 10-year bund yields will drop to zero next quarter, according to Commerzbank AG, ranked as the top dealer by the nation’s ... READ MORE