Forex Weekly Outlook Mar 28- Apr 1

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The US dollar managed to claw back some of its previous losses on the week leading to Easter. US CB Consumer Confidence, Janet Yellen's speech, and the buildup to the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls report all stand out. These are the important events on forex calendar. Join us as we explore the market movers of this week. The U.S. Commerce Department released its third GDP estimate for the fourth quarter of 2015. The reading was better than formerly evaluated, posting a 1.4% gain. The upwardly revised estimate shows that consumer spending played an important role in offsetting the negative effects of growing business inventories as ... READ MORE