Malaysia Feb Inflation Accelerates More Than Expected

Malaysia's consumer price inflation quickened at a faster-than-expected pace in February, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 4.2 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 3.5 percent climb in the previous month. Economists had expected the inflation to accelerate to 4.1 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.8 percent annually in February and those of non-food products went up by 3.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices showed no variations in February, following a 0.3 percent drop in the preceding month.





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