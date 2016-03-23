We ignore the effects of a UK rate rise at our peril

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Many will think that it may be odd to contemplate the consequences of interest rates rising when all we hear points towards further procrastination by central banks, with some going even further and dipping their toes into the unorthodox water of negative interest rates. However, barring significant external shocks or continued sharp market volatility, rates could start rising in a number of countries, including the UK, this time next year. The rise is likely to be very gradual, but most businesses underestimate the pain even a subdued increase could inflict. Over the past three ... READ MORE