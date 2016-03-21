Indices Rebound But Oil Continues to Weigh

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European stocks have moved back into positive territory on Monday, having spent the early part of the trading session in the red, driven lower in part by commodity stocks are likely to continue to weigh. U.S. futures are currently in the green having also been lifted out of negative territory earlier on but may continue to waver in what could be a lower volume but volatile session, given how the day has started. This would also not be overly surprising with U.S. being in a shortened trading week in the run up to the Easter bank holiday weekend. Oil is ... READ MORE