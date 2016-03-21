USD, JPY Net Longs Fall, GBP Shorts Cut - Nomura

As Nomura notes, according to the IMM data for the week ended March 15, non-commercial accounts sold USD to the tune of -$1.7bn, bringing positioning in USD to $9.5bn.



Key Quotes



Our real-time estimate suggests that net longs decreased further after the FOMC meeting by -$3.9bn, bringing net longs back to around $5.60bn.



USD net longs have not been this low since July 2014, which corresponds with the local low in DXY during the same time.



JPY net long positions were cut significantly (-$2.1bn), bringing net longs back to $5.0bn, which is 70% of the maximum in the last year.



EUR net shorts grew by -$0.9bn on the week, with net shorts at -$10.8bn as of Tuesday; however, our real-time estimator suggests that shorts were cut by $2.4bn since then, bringing net shorts to -$8.4bn.



GBP net shorts were cut by -$3.1bn on the week, with net shorts at -$1.2bn as of Tuesday.



Non-commercial accounts cut AUD longs to the tune of -$1.2bn, bringing net longs back to $1.0bn





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

