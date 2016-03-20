Dollar Tumbles Third Straight Week, Is the Long-Term Bull Trend Over?

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The Dollar has taken a nasty spill, but how do we reconcile the recent decline against years of rally and the proximity of a near-decade high? In the past three weeks, USDollar has dropped as much as three person – the most aggressive slide from the world’s most liquid currency since June of 2013. The past week’s tumble was especially pronounced given its fundamental leverage. Another significant downgrade in the Fed’s rate forecasts gave weight to speculative skeptics and traction in selling pressure to the tune of the sharpest two-day loss in over two years. Yet, is this the inception of a prolific bear trend or the limited evaporation of bullish excess? The influence of the market’s two most prominent themes (risk trends and relative monetary policy) and cross currency influence will decide... READ MORE