ECB Reopens Door to Fresh Rate Cuts

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European Central Bank officials are treading a tortuous path on future interest-rate cuts, signaling they probably won't push rates further below zero--but still leaving wide open the possibility that they might. ECB President Mario Draghi surprised investors last week by saying he doesn't expect to cut rates again, shortly after unveiling a major new stimulus. His comments caused the euro to spike against the dollar after initially falling and sent financial markets sprawling after they initially surged in response to the stimulus. "A rate reduction remains in our armory," Mr. Praet said in an interview published on the ... READ MORE