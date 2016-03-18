Dollar clawing back but is likely to be a chance to buy forex majors

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After the volatility in the wake of the unexpectedly dovish FOMC decision, the dollar is beginning to claw back some of the recent losses as markets look to settle down a touch. Significant losses on the dollar continued throughout yesterday but overnight we have seen a degree of retracement on some of these moves. With the dollar performing better, it will be interesting to see if there begins to develop any traction in this. The gains on Wall Street that have taken markets positive for the year have been helped higher by upside in the price of oil, but oil is ... READ MORE