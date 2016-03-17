AUD/NZD Back Above 1.12 Mark, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral
Currency

AUD/NZD Back Above 1.12 Mark, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral

17 March 2016, 04:35
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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AUD/NZD Back Above 1.12 Mark, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral

  • Pair is currently trading around 1.1240 levels. 
  • Pair made intraday high at 1.1254 and low at 1.1160 marks. 
  • Pair remains volatile during the Asian session as both the countries have released key economic data. 
  • New Zealand’s GDP expanded by 0.9% in the three months to December from the previous quarter, unchanged from the growth rate of the third quarter. 
  • In Australia jobs data showed a gain of 3,000 jobs in February, less than the 10,000 expected and an unemployment rate at 5.8%, below the 6.0% expected. 
  • Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. 
  • Pair fails to find support above 1.13 and dragged the parity down to 1.1160 levels. 
  • A daily close above key resistance at 1.1298 will drag the parity towards 1.1590 marks. 
  • Alternatively, reversal from key resistance suggests down side correction and will take the parity towards key support levels around 1.1170/ 1.1064 levels thereafter.

We prefer to take short position in AUD/NZD around 1.1270, stop loss 1.1317 and target 1.1160/1.1065 marks.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

#AUDNZD, Intraday Bias, Back Above 1.12 Mark, Remains Neutral