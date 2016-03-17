AUD/JPY Soars on Australian Jobs, 86.00 in Sight

AUD/JPY is building up its bullish momentum, first initiated on the back of a surprisingly dovish FOMC, to now have targeted the area 85.65, following a neutral Australian jobs report, in which total employment failed to meet expectations, while full time jobs improved above expectations, after a dismal read last month.



Australian jobs underpinned Aussie



As reported earlier, Australia´s Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reveled a 0.3k increase in total employment (seasonally adjusted) vs +10k expected by Reuters. Full-time jobs came in at 15.9k vs -40.3k last (revised), while part-time saw a decline of -15.6k. Australian unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.8% vs 6% expected, with the participation rate at 64.9% vs 65.1% last (revised).



AUD/JPY technicals show constructive scenario



The impulsive rise from levels sub 85.00 suggests that momentum may be prolonged all the way towards the next round number at 86.00, even as high as technical resistance at 86.40/50, level where strong offers are expected. On the downside, as long as 85.00 psychological level is defended, the bulls have the upper hand amid a demand environment (risk on, commodities rising).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

