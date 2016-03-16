How Commitments of Traders predicted higher prices In AUDUSD

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It was an extraordinary week for the Australian Dollar. It started on a bad note with Building Approvals disappointing the market with a negative 7.5 vs a negative 2.9% expected. Chinese manufacturing PMI didn’t help with a lower than expected print in the same day. The bad news didn’t stop AUDUSD from climbing towards 0.7250 resistance. Later on AUD GDP q/q printed positive 0.6% vs 0.5% expected and +1.1% previously revised. This was followed by better than expected Trade Balance on Thursday. Excellent news was reflected in ... READ MORE