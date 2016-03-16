Yen Falls Against Majors

The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to 126.01 against the euro, 160.45 against the pound and 114.96 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 125.68, 160.07 and 114.54, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australian and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 113.56, 84.70 and 84.95 from yesterday's closing quotes of 113.12, 84.33 and 84.69, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 130.00 against the euro, 168.00 against the pound, 117.00 against the franc, 115.00 against the greenback, 87.00 against the aussie and 87.00 against the loonie.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

