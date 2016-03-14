A Very Tradeable Brexit

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When the world's top finance ministers met at the recent G20 summit in Shanghai, they shined the spotlight Brexit as a truly global economic risk. Financial markets may not need the reminder. Yet do investors continue to discount Brexit? This week, the online prediction markets Betfair and PredictIt both placed a 29% probability on the event. In our work for asset managers, we focus on politics. Not merely for the obvious reason that Brexit is a political event, but because markets have such trouble correctly pricing politics. This creates opportunities for the investor. To game out the politics of Brexit and its aftermath, we ... READ MORE