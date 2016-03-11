More Central Bank Surprises

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Here are the three big surprises on yet another notable day for central banks and markets, and what they may imply for the future: • The European Central Bank went beyond expectations by deploying a full range of policy instruments, including a more negative deposit rate and increased asset purchases. • After the initial favorable response to the larger-than-expected policy stimulus, asset prices started to sell off, with notable moves in oil and stocks. • To make things even more uncomfortable for the ECB, the depreciation of the ... READ MORE