The dollar is no longer an excuse for the Fed not to raise rates
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The dollar is no longer an excuse for the Fed not to raise rates

11 March 2016, 23:04
Francis Dogbe
Francis Dogbe
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The strong dollar is no longer an excuse not to raise rates. Shortly before the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in December, Fed governor Lael Brainard gave a speech about why it should proceed cautiously. Brainard's reasons included the strong dollar, which had seen a 15% rally over the previous year and a half. This argument noted that the strong dollar was putting downward pressure on the neutral rate — or the interest rate at which inflation would accelerate — requiring the Fed to keep its official Fed Funds rate low. In an ... READ MORE
#dollar, Fed, US