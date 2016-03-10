FXWIREPRO: New Zealand Dollar Breaks All Key Resistances Against Aussie After Surprise Rate Cut by Rbnz

Pair is currently trading at 1.1277 levels.

It made intraday high at 1.1282 and low at 1.1224 levels.

Intraday bias remains bullish for the moment.

New Zealand's Official Cash Rate was slashed from 2.5% to 2.25% on Thursday morning.

A daily close above key resistance at 1.1298 will drag the parity towards new high around 1.1590 levels.

Alternatively, reversal from 1.1298 will turn the bias slightly bearish and take the parity towards 1.1066 levels.

Key support levels are seen at 1.1167, 1.1071 and 1.0895 levels.

On the other side, key resistance levels are seen at 1.1298, 1.1343 and 1.1439 levels.



We prefer to take long position in AUD/NZD around 1.1250, stop loss 1.1182 and target 1.1387/1.1576 levels.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com





