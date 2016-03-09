1 Pip Fixed Spread Broker; 4 & 5 Digit.

Dear Traders,

Today I am introducing one of the new forex broker house. This broker is working from 2014 and within this short time this broker won two awards. I had traded with them few months, make profit and got withdrawal without any problem. This broker is giving 1 pip fixed spread account in 4 digit and 5 digit account and this is the main reason to grow fast in the forex market. This is a brand owned by Firewood Global Ltd. A company registered in St Vincent and The Grenadines (Reg. Number: 22160 IBC 2014).

Within this short time, this broker won below two award for their excellent client’s service.

Best New STP Broker South East Asia 2014, Best Broker, Southern Asia 2015,

You are most welcome to join with this broker to enjoy your forex trading. How is this broker’s platform, execution and trading environment, you can test live with $1 deposit only. Why should you select this broker for your forex trading? Let’s compare below facilities with others and take a decision.

Fixed spread from 1 pips on Premium Account type. No commission. Expert Advisor, Robot Trading, News Trading, Scalping and Hedging are allowed. 20% Deposit Bonus available to cover negative balance. No requote and very fast execution in millisecond. Up to 1:1000 leverage. Swap-free/Islamic account. Mobile Trading with iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Android. Trading server are hosted in Equinix NY4, state of the art financial facility. Crossconnect is available through major forex VPS provider.

They have two type of trading account.

Standard account: (2Pips fix spread)

2 Pips fix spread on EURUSD and USDJPY

3 Pips fix spread on GBPUSD and AUDUSD

0.01 lot (1000 units) minimum trade size

5 lots (500k units) maximum trade size

$10 Minimum deposit

Available in 4-digits and 5-digits pricing format.

Open Account: Standard_Account



Premium Account: (1 Pip fix spread)

1 Pips fix spread on EURUSD and USDJPY

2 Pips fix spread on GBPUSD and AUDUSD

0.1 lot (10000 units) minimum trade size

50 lots (5000k units) maximum trade size

$100 Minimum deposit

Available in 4-digits and 5-digits pricing format

Open Account: Premium_Account



Deposit and Withdrawal Method:

Neteller: Minimum deposit is only $10,

Skrill : Minimum deposit is only $10,

Perfect Money: Minimum deposit is only $1 (No fees),

Okpay, Fasapay, Bank BRI, Bangkok Bank : Minimum deposit is only $1 (No fees),

Also Bank wire, Visa / Master Card is available.

Hot Offer: Up to $5000 Trading Reward Bonus



The more you trade and deposit, the more bonus you get. Earn $10 credit for each lot closed within 30 days from the first deposit. Credit Bonus can be used as additional margin and equity.

Open an account to get this promotion offer: $5000_Reward_Account



Open an account with www.firewoodfx.com, make $1 or $10 deposit and test live environment to start your trading with any EA, scalping, hedging, news trade and with any profitable strategy.

If you have any practical experience with this broker, write here as comment. Your comments will be helpful for all traders. Thanks to stay with Pip2Pips.