AUDUSD – Bullish Pattern Follows Strong Week

The Australian dollar sprung to life again last week against its U.S. counterpart, rallying more than 300 pips from its lows and managing to close near its week high. The result of this was a very bullish looking marabuzo candle on the weekly chart, as well as the pair hitting the highest level since August. On top of this, it closed above the 55-week simple moving average and the channel it has traded within for the last seven months, which itself was a bottoming pattern – an early signal that things were starting to look more bullish. What can...