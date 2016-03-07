Convert Your Bonus as Rebate

Dear Friends, forex brokers always offering you to get bonus against your every deposit. But maximum bonus offer is really not for traders benefit. Maximum bonus is just like as showpiece in the account and just for account decoration. I don't think that type of bonus is helpful for traders. Always I prefer tradable bonus which is really for trades benefit. I am giving you below information about 100% supercharged bonus which is 100% traders benefit purpose. You can convert your 100% supercharged bonus as your ow n amount. HotForex is giving you this super chance to earn more from forex market. Open an account with HotForex, verified your account and get 100% supercharged bonus in your trading account. Start your live trading and convert your bonus amount as your rebate amount and make withdrawal anytime. Just think, if you start your live trading with your own amount, you can make profit from your trading but in this offer, you will be getting extra profit against your trading lot. Per lot you will be getting $2 rebate which will be credit in your balance from 100% bonus amount.

This program is continuing from 12th October’ 2014 and will be continue till further notice.

If you make deposit at least $250 in your trading account, you will be qualify for this super bonus.

You can apply this bonus for Fix, Currenex, Premium and Islamic account.

If you deposit $1000 in your account, your total tradable amount will be $2000.

Bonus $1000 will be your own fund on daily basis as per your trading lot completed.

You can get highest $50,000 bonus in your live trading account.

You can get highest $8000 rebate from this promotion offer.

This bonus will be credited in your balance as per your completed trading lot. Example: You had completed $1 standard lot, maximum $2 will be credit in your balance as Rebate and that amount you can withdraw anytime. If you can complete $100 lot, your rebate will be maximum $200, this way you can get maximum $8000 as rebate in your account. You can trade in currency / forex and gold to get this rebate facility.

So, take this opportunity and get maximum bonus amount and convert this bonus as your own fund and withdraw anytime.

HotForex is giving you different type of accounts including fixed spread account. Choose the right account and start your forex trading with forex regulated and multi award winning broker.

Why should you choose this broker:

Different type of accounts for all type of traders. Forex regulated broker, so your fund is 100% secured. Multi award winning broker and highly trusted. No fees or commission to make deposit or withdrawal your amount. Fixed, variable, zero spread accounts including Islamic account. Highly trusted e-currency method for transaction. ( Neteller Skril , Webmoney, Fasapay, Master Card / credit card, Bank wire and more). Attractive bonus offer which is really for traders benefit, not only for account decoration like other brokers offer.

So, hurry. Open an account and start your live trading to gain more from forex market.



