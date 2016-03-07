USD/CHF Rises Above Parity

rose through the parity level and struck fresh 1-week highs as theis among the worst performers on Monday.Thehas been under pressure amid increasing speculation the SNB could take preemptive action to limit any post ECB fallout. ECB is due to decide on monetary policy on Thursday.rose to a daily high of 1.0011, but found resistance ahead of last week’s peak of 1.0037. At time of writing, the pair was trading at 1.0003, up 0.71% on Monday.



In terms of technical levels, USD/CHF could find next resistances at 1.0037 (Feb 29 high), 1.0073 (Feb 4 high) and 1.1100 (psychological level). On the other hand, supports are seen at 0.9890 (20-day SMA), 0.9870 (Feb 26 low) and 0.9852 (Feb 24 & 17 lows).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)