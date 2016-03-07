GBP/JPY: Bearish Momentum Stalls Near 23.6% Fibo Level
Currency

GBP/JPY: Bearish Momentum Stalls Near 23.6% Fibo Level

7 March 2016, 15:42
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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GBP/JPY: Bearish Momentum Stalls Near 23.6% Fibo Level

The bears gained an upper hand on Monday, but failed to push the GBP/JPY cross below 160.32 (23.6% of 175.02-155.78) levels.

Four-day rally stalled


Sterling’s four-day winning streak against the Yen came to halt as risk-off in Europe strengthened the bid tone around JPY. Cable also failed to capitalize on the five day winning streak as the greenback made a comeback following Friday’s sell-off.

However, Yen remained resilient due to risk-off in equities and Kuroda’s hawkish comments. The GBP/JPY cross currently trades around 160.70 levels.

GBP/JPY Technical Levels

The immediate support is seen at 160.32 (23.6% of 175.02-155.78), under which the cross could drift lower to 158.82 (10-DMA). On the other hand, a break above immediate hurdle at 161.65 (Feb 12 low) would shift risk in favor of a rise to 163.13 (38.2% of 175.02-155.78).


(Market News Provided by FXstreet)
#gbpjpy, Bearish momentum, stalls near 23.6%, Fibo level