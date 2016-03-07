GBP/JPY: Bearish Momentum Stalls Near 23.6% Fibo Level

The bears gained an upper hand on Monday, but failed to push thecross below 160.32 (23.6% of 175.02-155.78) levels.



Sterling’s four-day winning streak against the Yen came to halt as risk-off in Europe strengthened the bid tone around JPY. Cable also failed to capitalize on the five day winning streak as the greenback made a comeback following Friday’s sell-off.



However, Yen remained resilient due to risk-off in equities and Kuroda’s hawkish comments. The GBP/JPY cross currently trades around 160.70 levels.



GBP/JPY Technical Levels



The immediate support is seen at 160.32 (23.6% of 175.02-155.78), under which the cross could drift lower to 158.82 (10-DMA). On the other hand, a break above immediate hurdle at 161.65 (Feb 12 low) would shift risk in favor of a rise to 163.13 (38.2% of 175.02-155.78).



(Market News Provided by FXstreet)