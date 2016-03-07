Is the GBP/USD running out of steam again?

Traders are treading cautiously this Monday morning after a rather clouding Non-farm Payrolls report and the Chinese National People’s Congress over the weekend set out a growth rate of 6.5% to 7.0% for the next year. Wall Street closing higher (S&P 500 up 0.3%) has driven a mixed response from Asian markets (Nikkei 225 down 0.6%) today, whilst there is a slight air of dollar strength across forex markets. The Non-farm payrolls report on Friday showed positive movement in jobs growth and labor force participation, but a disappointing decline in...