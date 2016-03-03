Euro Rises Against Majors

03 Maret 2016 3:29 PMThe euro strengthened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.The euro rose to 1.0873 against the U.S. dollar and 124.10 against the yen, from early lows of 1.0853 and 123.27, respectively.Against the Swiss franc and the pound, the euro edged up to 1.0846 and 0.7728 from early lows of 1.0828 and 0.7705, respectively.If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.11 against the greenback, 1.10 against the yen, 127.00 against the franc and 0.79 against the pound.





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