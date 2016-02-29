Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

29 February 2016, 15:23
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
168

Pivot Points-Hourly



Last Updated: Feb 29, 5:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.084891.08671.087531.088511.089341.090321.09213
USD/JPY112.708112.925113.038113.142113.255113.359113.576
GBP/USD1.380261.383121.384861.385981.387721.388841.3917
USD/CHF0.99881.000161.000681.001521.002041.002881.00424
EUR/CHF1.085911.088081.088921.090251.091091.092421.09459
AUD/USD0.711060.712490.713390.713920.714820.715350.71678
USD/CAD1.342761.3481.349741.353241.354981.358481.36372
NZD/USD0.654980.656460.657250.657940.658730.659420.6609
EUR/GBP0.780540.782860.783830.785180.786150.78750.78982
EUR/JPY122.713122.927123.044123.141123.258123.355123.569
GBP/JPY155.77156.305156.606156.84157.141157.375157.91
CHF/JPY112.434112.686112.841112.938113.093113.19113.442
GBP/CHF1.381571.384951.386691.388331.390071.391711.39509
USD/SEK8.532778.546388.553288.559998.566898.57368.58721
USD/NOK8.687168.704458.712478.721748.729768.739038.75632
EUR/AUD1.517691.521081.522291.524471.525681.527861.53125
EUR/CAD1.459961.466631.468861.47331.475531.479971.48664
AUD/CAD0.960340.963390.964410.966440.967460.969490.97254
AUD/JPY80.25280.5180.6780.76880.92881.02681.284
CAD/JPY82.74383.15783.43283.57183.84683.98584.399

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.