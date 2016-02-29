USD/JPY: Yen back in demand, risk off at full steam

29 Februari 2016 1:55 AM

Risk-off sentiment is slowly sinking into markets, with the Japanese stocks paring opening gains and thus, adding to the renewed selling pressure on thepair.



The dollar-yen pair kicked-off the week on a bullish note, extending its three-day winning streak and printed fresh one-week highs at 114. However, the upbeat momentum lost legs after a bout of risk-aversion gripped markets following weekend’s G20 meeting.



The G20 meeting was almost a non-event, but highlighted risks arising from Brexit. While ex-BOE Governor Mervyn King said that Euro zone is doomed and that the EU needs to break up. These news acted as the catalyst behind the recent strength in the yen, as the sentiment was hit badly, with the Japanese benchmark paring gains to now trade +.39% versus almost +1.5% previous.



Moreover, markets shrugged-off weak Japan macro data as focus remains on the stocks and the persisting risk-off market profile. Looking ahead, nothing of note for the major due later today, except for the Chicago PMI and pending home sales data from the US.



USD/JPY Technical levels to watch



In terms of technicals, the immediate resistance is located at 114 (daily high/ round number). A break above the last, the major could test 114.33 (Feb 18 High). While to the downside, the immediate support is seen at 112.95/94 (1h 50 & 200-SMA) and below that at 112.50/48 (psychological levels/ 1h 100-SMA).



Risk-off sentiment is slowly sinking into markets, with the Japanese stocks paring opening gains and thus, adding to the renewed selling pressure on the USD/JPY pair.(Market News Provided by FXstreet)