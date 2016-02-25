Robust Trader EA - Feb 25, 2016 Performance Update

EA can assist traders and here are the results to prove it. We closed five trades today: one profitable buy-trade at 20 pips and one profitable sell-trade at 20 pips. We had 3 losing trades at 5 pips each; hence our total net profit is 25pips (40-15). See screen capture below.

You can download and check out our EA below:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14073

Winsor Hoang is the developer of ”Robust Trader’s 20 EAs EURUSD”, and he is an automated trading researcher since 2003. Winsor actively works with several high profile mathematicians, statisticians, computer scientists, and computational finance specialists.