Forex Weekly Trading Forecasts: Fed Forecasts, Brexit and China Just a Few Key Themes This Week
Analytics & Forecasts

Forex Weekly Trading Forecasts: Fed Forecasts, Brexit and China Just a Few Key Themes This Week

22 February 2016, 12:32
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
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Forex Weekly Trading Forecasts: Fed Forecasts, Brexit and China Just a Few Key Themes This Week 

 

Key financial market themes are finding traction between key data (ie US inflation), events (G-20) and headlines (EU Brexit headway). Will volatility evolve into trend?
  • US Dollar Forecast – Dollar: What Will It Take to Recharge Momentum in the Coming Week?
  • Euro Forecast - Data Heavy Week Keeps EUR/USD's Thematic Tug-of-War in Play
  • British Pound Forecast - Brexit Deal Could Bring a Bid to GBP
  • Japanese Yen Forecast - Japanese Yen Poised to Gain Further Unless this Changes
  • Canadian Dollar Forecast – USD/CAD Range Vulnerable to Fresh Fed Rhetoric, Slowing U.S. GDP
  • Australian Dollar Forecast – Aussie Dollar at the Mercy of Risk Trends on US, Eurozone Data
  • New Zealand Dollar Forecast – New Zealand Interest Rates Expectations Favor NZD Bears
  • Chinese Yuan Forecast – Yuan Climbs Higher after Onshore Markets Reopen
  • Gold Forecast – Lackluster US GDP to Help Gold Shine- 1252 Hurdle in View