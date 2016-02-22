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Forex Weekly Trading Forecasts: Fed Forecasts, Brexit and China Just a Few Key Themes This Week
Key financial market themes are finding traction between key data (ie US inflation), events (G-20) and headlines (EU Brexit headway). Will volatility evolve into trend?
- US Dollar Forecast – Dollar: What Will It Take to Recharge Momentum in the Coming Week?
- Euro Forecast - Data Heavy Week Keeps EUR/USD's Thematic Tug-of-War in Play
- British Pound Forecast - Brexit Deal Could Bring a Bid to GBP
- Japanese Yen Forecast - Japanese Yen Poised to Gain Further Unless this Changes
- Canadian Dollar Forecast – USD/CAD Range Vulnerable to Fresh Fed Rhetoric, Slowing U.S. GDP
- Australian Dollar Forecast – Aussie Dollar at the Mercy of Risk Trends on US, Eurozone Data
- New Zealand Dollar Forecast – New Zealand Interest Rates Expectations Favor NZD Bears
- Chinese Yuan Forecast – Yuan Climbs Higher after Onshore Markets Reopen
- Gold Forecast – Lackluster US GDP to Help Gold Shine- 1252 Hurdle in View