EUR/USD Forecast Feb 22-26

EUR/USD continued falling from the highs but it wasn’t a one-way street. The PMIs and inflation data stand out this week. Will the slide continue the downside? Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. The improved market mood weighed on EUR/USD and Draghi’s words added to pressure. He repeated his clear commitment to act in March amid worsening conditions. He also called on governments to do more to help but this may fall on deaf ears. Sentiment in ...