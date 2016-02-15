Banks' Surge Takes Europe's Stock Rally Into 2nd Day; HSBC Rises

Despite the rout, strategists are largely bullish. They’re projecting a Stoxx 600 rebound of 23 percent from Friday through the end of the year on signs of an improving economy amid continued European Central Bank stimulus. Benchmark stock indexes of Italy, Spain, Greece and Germany rallied more than 2.5 percent on Monday. Those all lost more than 16 percent this year through Friday, becoming some of the world’s worst performers among 93 equity indexes tracked by Bloomberg. Greece’s Eurobank Ergasias SA and Alpha Bank SA....