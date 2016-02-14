Fed's 'dot plot' looks increasingly out of touch on rates

The Federal Reserve's rate path "dot plot" has become increasingly detached from financial markets' interest-rate projections and risks sending an overly hawkish message that may undermine the central bank's credibility. Despite falling inflation expectations and turmoil in financial markets this week as concerns about growth mounted, the Fed hewed to its message that it could build on December's rate rise with further hikes in 2016. Quite how many rises is unclear, and there is just one tool economists can use to get an idea: a chart in.....