How Six Brokers Walked Free After Unraveling of U.K. Libor Case

The first signs of trouble for prosecutors came about three weeks into the trial. Their witness was a government investigator called to lay out details of the probe into the alleged rigging of a key interest rate by a group of brokers who faced up to 20 years in prison. But as the investigator went through a calendar his agency had compiled listing days the rates had allegedly been manipulated, his team admitted they had some of the dates wrong. Waving the schedule as he spoke, defense lawyer Philip Hackett asked if the .....