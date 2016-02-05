NFP Friday

Heading into US Non-Farm Payrolls tonight, the pain for USD longs hasn’t eased. The USD was dumped courtesy of the Fed’s Dudley’s comments which were way more dovish than the market has positioned for. Dudley’s comments hit home with markets and were interpreted that things just got real in terms of the Fed delaying future rate hikes if the domestic and global economies didn’t pick up from their current trajectory. According to Bloomberg News, economists are expecting Non-Farm Payrolls to rise by 189K, for the Unemployment Rate to remain.....