Dejavu? It’s a bear market all over again?

After 2 days of relief, reality is catching up with investors and the S&P500 is back to where it where it trades last week. Risk appetite is fading and we are back to risk-off mode. Crude oil is back below $30 which adds to the pressure. Earnings that can’t meet expectations and companies that show significant reductions in capital spending also scared the markets. The market map from Finviz below shows the bearishness across the board. Investors seem worried and do not like the uncertainty. The bad economic reports from the US added fuel and Friday’s employment data will be closely watched. A disappointment could be a huge ... ...