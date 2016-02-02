Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

2 February 2016, 18:53
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
128

Pivot Points - Hourly


Last Updated: Feb 2, 8:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.087191.08871.089691.090211.09121.091721.09323
USD/JPY119.853120.08120.171120.307120.398120.534120.761
GBP/USD1.432371.435661.437721.438951.441011.442241.44553
USD/CHF1.013551.016161.01711.018771.019711.021381.02399
EUR/CHF1.106311.108631.109561.110951.111881.113271.11559
AUD/USD0.701690.703550.704630.705410.706490.707270.70913
USD/CAD1.393711.399131.401471.404551.406891.409971.41539
NZD/USD0.646780.647970.64870.649160.649890.650350.65154
EUR/GBP0.754220.755930.756680.757640.758390.759350.76106
EUR/JPY130.681130.923131.052131.165131.294131.407131.649
GBP/JPY171.889172.498172.828173.107173.437173.716174.325
CHF/JPY117.287117.667117.888118.047118.268118.427118.807
GBP/CHF1.462531.464311.46511.466091.466881.467871.46965
USD/SEK8.548968.563628.56978.578288.584368.592948.6076
USD/NOK8.674138.698518.70888.722898.733188.747278.77165
EUR/AUD1.535681.540431.542881.545181.547631.549931.55468
EUR/CAD1.518661.5251.528141.531341.534481.537681.54402
AUD/CAD0.986730.988750.989740.990770.991760.992790.99481
AUD/JPY84.14584.51284.69284.87985.05985.24685.613
CAD/JPY84.70485.17585.41385.64685.88486.11786.588

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.