Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

1 February 2016, 10:55
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
119

Pivot Points - Hourly


Last Updated: Feb 1, 12:00 pm +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.082061.083551.08421.085041.085691.086531.08802
USD/JPY120.727120.963121.116121.199121.352121.435121.671
GBP/USD1.421521.424571.426511.427621.429561.430671.43372
USD/CHF1.018231.019761.020431.021291.021961.022821.02435
EUR/CHF1.106121.107131.107541.108141.108551.109151.11016
AUD/USD0.704560.706010.706930.707460.708380.708910.71036
USD/CAD1.398361.400791.401721.403221.404151.405651.40808
NZD/USD0.644610.645690.64640.646770.647480.647850.64893
EUR/GBP0.756470.758180.758790.759890.76050.76160.76331
EUR/JPY130.927131.224131.399131.521131.696131.818132.115
GBP/JPY171.728172.384172.812173.04173.468173.696174.352
CHF/JPY118.072118.366118.555118.66118.849118.954119.248
GBP/CHF1.450861.454471.456581.458081.460191.461691.4653
USD/SEK8.5268.544818.552668.563628.571478.582438.60124
USD/NOK8.611738.643638.660278.675538.692178.707438.73933
EUR/AUD1.525551.529421.530911.533291.534781.537161.54103
EUR/CAD1.515341.518891.520371.522441.523921.525991.52954
AUD/CAD0.987750.990190.991570.992630.994010.995070.99751
AUD/JPY85.17485.46585.65785.75685.94886.04786.338
CAD/JPY85.79486.07586.25986.35686.5486.63786.918

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time. 