USDCAD - Expect downside this coming week to reach next support level @ 1.34100...
Analytics & Forecasts

USDCAD - Expect downside this coming week to reach next support level @ 1.34100...

31 January 2016, 08:04
Joseph Carlo Pioquinto
Joseph Carlo Pioquinto
0
105

USDCAD  - Expect downside this coming week to reach next support level @ 1.34100...



#usdcad, tradeonpro