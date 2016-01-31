All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts USDCAD - Expect downside this coming week to reach next support level @ 1.34100... 31 January 2016, 08:04 Joseph Carlo Pioquinto 0 105 USDCAD - Expect downside this coming week to reach next support level @ 1.34100... #usdcad, tradeonpro To add comments, please log in or register WHY IS SQUIDGRID_AI A ROBUST AND PROFITABLE GRID Trading Systems 318 0 🤖🔥🏆 BEST METATRADER 4 EAS | TOP GPT AI TRADING SYSTEM +408% PROFIT TRADES | 100% ALGO TRADING 🔥 (EA STRATEGY) Trading Strategies 2257 1 🔥🏆🤖 BEST METATRADER 4 EAs | TOP GPT AI TRADING SYSTEM +408% PROFIT TRADES | 100% ALGO TRADING 🔥 (EA STRATEGY) Trading Strategies 1021 0 1 #USDCAD: Time For Pullback Analytics & Forecasts 361 0 1 #USDCAD: Important Breakout Analytics & Forecasts 396 0 1 #USDCAD: Important Breakout Analytics & Forecasts 413 0 Just revealed, how to determine the reversal point more effectively based on MCS Analytics & Forecasts 2294 25 Trade Plan | USDCAD | Buy when price falls at actual Support Analytics & Forecasts 821 8 USD/CAD: the uptrend remains in force Analytics & Forecasts 427 0 2 USD/CAD: The Bank of Canada will decide on the interest rate Analytics & Forecasts 385 0 1 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 9 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 27 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 20 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 27 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 34 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 30 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 34 0 217 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 59 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB