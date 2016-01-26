Man charged with burglary after $285G raid on pop star Rita Ora's home in London

A man has been charged with burgling the home of pop star Rita Ora in a $285,000 raid. Charaf Elmoudden is accused of stealing expensive jewelry, iPhones and Apple Mac computers from singer’s home in London last year. Elmoudden, 26, appeared at Hendon Magistrates Court after allegedly breaking into the star’s house on November 28 last year. Police say he smashed his way into the home and stole the high value items in a targeted raid, reported Mirror Online. Cops are still looking to identify a second suspect in.....