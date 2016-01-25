Gold Is Back in Fashion After a $15 Trillion Global Selloff

The $15 trillion rout in global equity markets since May is reawakening the lure of gold for investors seeking safety. Hedge funds more than doubled their net-long position in bullion last week, just three weeks after they were the most-bearish ever. Investor holdings of gold through exchange-traded products are expanding at the fastest pace in a year, and the value of the ETPs has jumped by $3 billion in 2016.Bullion has seen a revival of its appeal as a haven after being mainly ignored last year in the face of the Paris terror attacks .....